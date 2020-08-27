Alabama face mask mandate extended to Oct. 2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s amended safer at home order, which includes the mandatory use of face masks in public, has been extended for five more weeks through Oct. 2.
“We are seeing significant drops in hospitalizations and daily COVID-19 numbers,” said Gov. Kay Ivey in announcing the decision. “I have no doubt this is a result of our mask ordinance.”
Ivey’s extension was immediately praised by the Alabama Hospital Association. “Our hospitals are extremely grateful,” said AHA President Dr. Donald E. Williamson. “Over the past week, hospitals have begun to see a decline in hospitalizations due to COVID-19, clearly a result of the increased use of masks and social distancing.”
The initial mask mandate went into effect July 16 and was set to expire at the end of August before Ivey’s announcement Thursday.
Ivey and State Health Office Dr. Scott Harris spoke about the mandate and provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response with Harris saying he was “cautiously optimistic about what we have been seeing recently” in regard to the drop in cases.
Since the mask mandate was put in place, The percent of positive tests has declined from 17 percent in July to a current level of eight percent.
“That clearly works,” Harris said adding that the state has not had to impose any new restrictions since April outside of the mask mandate.
The governor warned of the temptations not to wear a mask, especially with the upcoming Labor Day holiday expected to draw people together.
“It has opportunity to cause a lot of spread if people aren’t careful,” Harris said of holiday gathering.
Both Ivey and Harris admitted they don’t personally like the masks anymore than a large number of residents, but they added it was necessary in order to keep people safe.
Alabama has seen nearly 120,000 people test positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started with almost 2,000 deaths and 14,000 hospitalizations.
In addition to the holiday, Harris warned that flu season is coming and urged those six-months-old or older to get a flu shot.
Asked about her health, the 75-year-old governor and lung cancer survivor, said she feels great and has tested negative for the respiratory illness.
The state health order requires people to wear a mask or other facial covering that covers the nostrils and mouth at all times when within six feet of a person from another household in any of the following places: an indoor space open to the general public, a vehicle operated by a transportation service, or an outdoor public space where ten or more people are gathered.
Ivey also took the step of extending the state’s public health emergency through Sept. 9.
