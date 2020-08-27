In-person student organization events prohibited, no housing visitation at JSU

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University implemented a two-week pause on all in-person student organization events. The university has also changed housing visitation.
The change goes into effect Thursday, August 27.
JSU leaders said the move is because of COVID-19 concerns.
Any in-person activity or event sponsored or endorsed by an organization, including those that occur on or off campus, are prohibited until September 9, 2020.
There are consequences for anyone who breaks the rules.
JSU leaders said, “Any organization that allegedly violates this directive will be referred to the Director of Community Standards and Student Ethics for disciplinary review.”
Jacksonville State University will review this decision prior to September 9, 2020 to determine if an extension is necessary.
This does not include in-person class meetings. Academics will continue as regularly scheduled.
Also effective immediately, all JSU Housing visitation is limited to residents of the building only.
Asked about the changes Logan Doty, a freshman, said, “I personally think it’s a good idea that it’s banned here at JSU because really, the numbers are already decreasing and it’s just better if we all just band together to get the numbers lower than they are now."
Sophomore Savannah Hamm said, “I feel like the staff here at JSU, they’re just trying to protect us, they don’t want us to be harmed or anything, and they’re just trying to prevent furthering anymore spreading. So I feel like they know what’s best, they have the science to back it up.”
From the JSU Facebook post: Please do your part to limit the spread of COVID-19 on campus, so that we can continue to enjoy each other’s company throughout the rest of the academic year.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.