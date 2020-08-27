Meadowview Christian, Lowndes Academy football game canceled

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Another high school football game has been canceled.
The match-up between private schools Meadowview Christian School and Lowndes Academy won’t happen Friday night as planned.
Meadowview, located in Selma, confirmed the cancellation to WSFA 12 News but said it did not have a comment when asked whether it was related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Selma Times-Journal, citing Bob Taylor, who serves as MCS’s headmaster and football coach, reported the game was canceled because of COVID-19 and because there weren’t enough players remaining to field a team for the game.
The teams play for the Alabama Independent School Association, or AISA.
