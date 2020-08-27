Montgomery buildings illuminated to mark 100 years of 19th Amendment

RSA Tower illuminated in purple and gold
By WSFA Staff | August 27, 2020 at 9:45 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 9:51 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple buildings in the downtown Montgomery area, as well as the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, were illuminated in purple and gold overnight.

The two colors of the women’s suffrage movement were chosen as a way of marking the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the Constitutional right to vote.

Montgomery was among multiple cities across Alabama and the nation to mark the moment.

On social media, a search of the hashtags #ForwardIntoLight and #BecauseOfHerStory brings images of buildings from around the nation into the spotlight.

Here are some of the photos from the Montgomery area.

The RSA Tower in downtown Montgomery was illuminated in purple and gold overnight to mark 100 years of women's right to vote.
The RSA Tower in downtown Montgomery was illuminated in purple and gold overnight to mark 100 years of women's right to vote. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
The Renaissance Hotel in downtown Montgomery was illuminated in purple and gold overnight to mark 100 years of women's right to vote.
The Renaissance Hotel in downtown Montgomery was illuminated in purple and gold overnight to mark 100 years of women's right to vote. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
The RSA Dexter Avenue Building, home of WSFA 12 News, was illuminated in purple and gold overnight to mark 100 years of women's right to vote.
The RSA Dexter Avenue Building, home of WSFA 12 News, was illuminated in purple and gold overnight to mark 100 years of women's right to vote. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
The RSA Union Building in downtown Montgomery was illuminated in purple and gold overnight to mark 100 years of women's right to vote.
The RSA Union Building in downtown Montgomery was illuminated in purple and gold overnight to mark 100 years of women's right to vote. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
The Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery was illuminated in purple and gold overnight to mark 100 years of women's right to vote.
The Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery was illuminated in purple and gold overnight to mark 100 years of women's right to vote. (Source: Alabama Shakespeare Festival)

