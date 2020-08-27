Montgomery buildings illuminated to mark 100 years of 19th Amendment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple buildings in the downtown Montgomery area, as well as the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, were illuminated in purple and gold overnight.
The two colors of the women’s suffrage movement were chosen as a way of marking the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the Constitutional right to vote.
Montgomery was among multiple cities across Alabama and the nation to mark the moment.
On social media, a search of the hashtags #ForwardIntoLight and #BecauseOfHerStory brings images of buildings from around the nation into the spotlight.
Here are some of the photos from the Montgomery area.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.