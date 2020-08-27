Montgomery radio listeners help buy woman a new wheelchair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman called Ms. Rosa got a touching gift in downtown Montgomery Thursday, thanks to a local radio personality.
Kevin Elkins is the host of the radio show “Decisions” on News Radio 1440. He said after seeing the woman struggling to get from one place to another he wanted to do something to help.
Over the course of a couple days, viewers of his radio show donated money to buy her a new wheelchair.
“I’m blessed, thankful and grateful. And I ain’t got to struggle no more in that wheelchair no more,” Ms. Rosa said.
“We’re all family. Some of our family we know, just like in real life, and some of them we don’t. This is part of the family we didn’t know. But we know her now,” said Elkins.
Elkins said with all that’s going on in the world these days he was happy to do his part to bring joy into another person’s life.
