Montgomery sanitation workers rescue man in need

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some employees for Montgomery’s sanitation department are getting quite the shoutout on social media.
The men, Victor, Japhillip and Quinterious, were on their shift when they saw a man who had fallen in his front yard. The two stopped their struck, jumped out, and helped him get back up and inside his house.
The whole thing was caught on camera and posted to social media.
The post quickly got a lot of attention, including from the city and other officials.
They’re all extending their gratitude to these workers, saying they went “above & beyond” their duty.
“In Montgomery, we’re blessed with a team that cares about our community and is driven daily to be the very best. That’s why the actions of Victor, Japhillip and Quinterious came as no surprise to me – that’s what we do,” said Mayor Steven Reed. “Even at the height of the COVID-19 crisis, these special employees from Sanitation as well as those from throughout our City organization were on the front lines working day-in and day-out to keep our community moving forward. Our promise is to do our part to support them.”
