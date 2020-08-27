Tallassee, Wetumpka set for Friday game despite COVID-19 case

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallassee Tigers will go ahead with an away game Friday night against the Wetumpka Indians despite a player testing positive for COVID-19.
Tallassee City Schools confirmed the unidentified player’s positive results came back Wednesday, but said an investigation has determined the game can move forward.
“The TCS administration and health team has completed the investigation and upon consultation with the Alabama Department of Public Health has determined that our athletic team may continue with their plans for playing on Friday,” the system said.
TCS said the investigation showed the player didn’t meet the criteria for “close contact” with others, which ADPH defines as being within six feet of a person with the coronavirus for at least 15 minutes two days before the onset of the illness.
“A quarantine period is not necessary for our athletic team, and the THS vs WHS football game will be played as scheduled,” administrators added.
