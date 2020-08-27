Troy football season opener postponed

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trojan fans waiting for the season opener will have to wait a little longer.
Troy was originally scheduled to take on the Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 5. That game has been moved to Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m.
The Trojans will instead open the season at Middle Tennessee on Sept. 19.
The game change is due to positive COVID-19 tests at ULM, the Sun Belt Conference announced Thursday.
The subsequent contact tracing, quarantines and return to play protocols have necessitated the rescheduling.
“I received the unfortunate news that ULM will be unable to take the field on Sept. 5 due to an outbreak of coronavirus within their team,” said Troy’s athletics director, Brent Jones, “While this is certainly disappointing news for our team and fans, we are committed to the health and safety of all student-athletes and have worked with ULM to reschedule this game.”
The Trojans will host the Warhawks at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the new Dec. 5 date.
“Our thoughts are with ULM, the Monroe community and the entire state of Louisiana due the impact of Hurricane Laura,” Jones said. “We look forward to beginning our season at Middle Tennessee on Sept. 19 and continuing forward with our schedule along with the rescheduled date for the ULM game.”
Troy is slotted to play a full 12-game schedule.
The new season opener on Sept 19 is the first of two games on the docket this year between Middle Tennessee and Troy with the Blue Raiders playing at the Veterans Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21.
Troy’s home opener will now take place against Texas State on Oct. 8. This game will be televised nationally on ESPNU.
The Sun Belt Conference will push the league title game back a week to Dec. 12 to accommodate the rescheduled date between Troy and ULM.
