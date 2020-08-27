Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue heroes going to help with Hurricane Laura

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-member Swift Water Rescue Team from Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue will leave Thursday morning to help with Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.
The team was placed on alert Wednesday and spent much of the day into the evening hours preparing to deploy.
The request came through the Alabama Mutual Aid System (AMAS) within the Alabama Emergency Management from Louisiana.
The 18-member team, which includes firefighters and paramedics will assist with search and rescue operations, evacuations and damage assessments. They are specially trained to respond to severe flooding.
The team’s response includes eight vehicles pulling a variety of trailers and boats. The crew will stage near Baton Rouge for missions in the Lake Charles area post storm.
The team expects to be deployed for up to 14 days and is being supported by the Alabama and Tuscaloosa County EMAs.
