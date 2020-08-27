Typical Summer pattern in Alabama; tracking Hurricane Laura’s push inland

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a long night in parts of southeast Texas and southwest Lousiana... Hurricane Laura continues its trek farther inland after making landfall late Wednesday night. This storm continues to pack a punch, and things likely will only get worse through early Thursday.
Locally, besides a far-reaching outer band sending a few thunderstorms through south Alabama, we haven’t felt any impacts from this system. If you look at the forecast track and where we are located, this system could help influence a rise in overall rain chances, plus we could see a few storms possible as well now through the weekend.
Rain chances will stay relatively low Thursday, with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms expected... these will pop during the later afternoon and early evening, but not everyone is guaranteed wet weather.
With the drier forecast and more breaks in the clouds, we expect temperatures to soar towards the low and mid 90s - much like our Wednesday.
When you combine that heat with tropical moisture in our atmosphere, it will feel much warmer than the number on the thermometer! When you step outside, expected heat index values or feels like temperatures to range from 100-108° during the afternoon; that is the kind of heat you have to respect and take seriously.
As Laura heads north and eventually curves eastward across Kentucky, tropical moisture will continue to pile up here in Alabama. That will help fuel scattered showers and thunderstorms starting Friday, so expect rain chances will be around 50-60% through the weekend and into early next week.
Fortunately it looks like central and south Alabama will be far enough away from Laura’s eventual track to keep us out of the severe weather and flash flood risk later this week.
With the higher rain coverage by Friday, look for daytime highs around 90 degrees with heat indices in the upper 90s.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.