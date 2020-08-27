UAB has new tool to keep students safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB has yet another way to keep its students safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We’ve been hearing about how the university has been using GuideSafe to promote safer re-entry to colleges and universities in Alabama, and now “Sentinel Testing” takes that a step further.
Executive Director of GuideSafe Bob Phillips said so far, about 75,000 students around the state have been tested for COVID-19, and less than 1% of students who have gone through the re-entry program have tested positive.
UAB’s Director of Infectious Disease, Dr. Mike Saag, said those students were quarantined before they even came to campus.
University leaders said Sentinel Testing will use a random selection of students and faculty on campus weekly to identify how much of the virus is circulating.
“What the school will be able to do is they’ll be able to see a snapshot for every week of kind of what’s happening on campus. Are we seeing increases, decreases, stabilization, in terms of rates of COVID-19, and again obviously the schools will be able to take action on that,” Phillips said.
“Just based on what we’re seeing on campuses around the country, it’s reminding us of how very infectious this virus is, and that we’re never really 100% safe,” said UAB Director of Infectious Disease, Dr. Mike Saag.
“And it’s going to require us to have vigilance every single day in terms of keeping this virus at bay because if we give it a chance to …have an opportunity to infect, it’s going to take every advantage of that,” Dr. Saag said.
The test will be a self-administered swab in the nose.
Participation in Sentinel Testing is not required, but is strongly encouraged because as we all know by now, many people may have COVID-19 without showing symptoms.
That’s also why Dr. Saag is still encouraging everyone, not just students, to wear face coverings, and avoid large crowds.
