U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville to attend President Trump’s acceptance speech

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate and retired NCAA and Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is part of a group that will join President Donald Trump in Washington Thursday as he accepts the Republican Party’s nomination for another term in office.
The president, who is scheduled to give his acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House, extended the invitation to Tuberville earlier this week.
“I believe that Donald Trump is the greatest president to serve in my lifetime, and over the past several months, I have come to know him as a friend, so being on hand as he accepts our party’s nomination will be a humbling and historic experience,” Tuberville continued.
Trump formally endorsed Tuberville’s Senate candidacy in March and hosted him aboard the Air Force One presidential aircraft during a trip to Texas in June.
