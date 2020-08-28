Alabama players say they will march Monday for lasting social change

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama football players announced Friday on social media they will march with players and coaches Monday as a united voice for social change.
Running Back Najee Harris tweeted, “Alabama football – players and coaches – are marching from the Mal Moore Athletics Facility at 4 p.m. Monday to meet at the schoolhouse door at Foster Auditorium. We want our voices to be heard as we strive to enact social change and rid our world of social injustices.”
“We want all Alabama athletes to join us. This isn’t a fan day … this isn’t a football game … this is about lasting CHANGE!”
This was Wide Receiver John Metchie III’s post on Instagram.
