Alabama superdelegate reflects on 2020 RNC

President Trump enjoys widespread popularity in Alabama and will presumably carry the state in the November election. In the final months of the campaign, Lathan says the Alabama GOP will focus on a group of voters described as ‘Trump Disengagers’ -- voters who cast their ballots for Trump four years ago, but who did not vote regularly before 2016 or since. Lathan says she is confident the party can convince them to return to the polls in Trump’s favor this fall.