Alabama Task Force 1 deploys to help Hurricane Laura survivors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Task Force 1 was dispatched to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura yesterday, making their way into Louisiana to help with search and rescue needs.
The task force got a firsthand look at the damage from Laura today, all 35 people ready to help survivors.
“This morning we were assigned the area of Lake Charles,” Captain Scott Carmichael said. Carmichael is based at the Mobile Fire Rescue Department in Mobile, Alabama.
ATF1 loaded emergency supplies and gear in preparation for their storm mission earlier this week.
“One of the things we are doing are what we call windshield surveys, where we drive through assigned neighborhoods and assess for damage,” Carmichael explained.
If a building is partially destroyed, they make sure no one is trapped.
They also offer medical care and have search K-9s. Nurses from USA and Mobile Infirmary travel with them.
“We are able to roll into a place that has been completely devastated, that has no running water, no electricity, and we can set up our tents and work from there,” Carmichael said of the task force.
The team will provide aid as long as they’re needed.
“The experience to go above and beyond what we normally do as firefighters and help others out of town is wonderful,” said Carmichael.
They expect to be there for at least two weeks.
