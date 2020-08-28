Birmingham man charged with making suppositories in his kitchen and selling as cancer treatments

The charges in the indictment center on Bishop’s purchase, manufacture, labeling, marketing, sale, and distribution of drug products purportedly containing a peptide called PNC-27. PNC-27 has not been approved by the FDA for use in the United States as a drug to treat any disease, including cancer. Nor has PNC-27 undergone clinical trials in the United States on human beings to determine its efficacy, safety, or potential risks or side effects.