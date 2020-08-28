Birmingham man charged with making suppositories in his kitchen and selling as cancer treatments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man is charged with and accused of making and selling drugs, never approved by the FDA, as cancer treatments.
Prosecutors say 54-year-old Patrick Charles Bishop obtained the peptide PNC-27 from a manufacturer based in China. He paid the manufacturer more than $600,000 in 2015 and 2016 for the product.
PNC-27 has not been approved by the FDA for use in the United States as a drug to treat any disease, including cancer.
According to the indictment, Bishop repeatedly assured the manufacturer that he would use the peptide solely for laboratory research purposes.
But prosecutors said he and others used the peptide to make homemade suppositories in his kitchen in Birmingham, and at a warehouse Bishop rented in Pelham. Investigators say the suppositories were sold as effective cancer treatments.
Customers who purchased suppositories from Bishop reported finding pieces of hair in their suppository packs.
Bishop is charged with conspiracy, fraudulently introducing adulterated drugs into interstate commerce, and fraudulently introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce. Bishop is also charged with fraudulently obtaining pre-retail medical products, creating false documentation for those products, and knowingly possessing and trafficking in pre-retail medical products that he obtained by fraud.
“The public must have confidence that the products they are receiving are safe and properly labeled,” U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to investigate and prosecute those who jeopardize the health and safety of the public.”
The FDA investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney J.B. Ward is prosecuting.
