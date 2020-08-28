County Road 12: Pickleball catching on in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - During this time of corona craziness, people are looking for new ways to get outside and safely get some exercise. Now there’s a new option in the River Region.
“It’s pickleball,” said Chris Dickert.
Say what? Okay, it’s actually not a new game. It was invented in Washington state in the mid 60s by two men who were trying to play a game of badminton but didn’t have all the equipment. So, they just made up a new game.
“It’s a mixture of tennis, racquetball, badminton, and maybe some dodgeball. It’s the fastest growing sport in America,” according to Dickert.
Dickert has only been playing for about a year. He says he saw his son and some friends from school playing it one day and decided to give it a try. He says it’s really catching on in the River Region.
“It’s about the only sport where you can be 15 or 80 and you don’t know who’s going to win. It’s played with a paddle instead of a racket and a Wiffle Ball, that’s a little harder than a normal ball.”
A fun sport, with a fun name to go along with it.
“The gentlemen (who invented the game) had a dog and the dog would chase the ball. The dog’s name was named Pickle so that’s the story and we’re sticking to it,” Dickert explained
The court is similar to a tennis court, but about half the size, and the action is fast.
“Everyone should try it. I’m not a tennis player, I played baseball, but ping pong, it doesn’t matter who you are, just get off the couch and give it a try.”
If you’d like to give it a try you can see when and where people are playing by checking out the River Region Pickleball Club on Facebook. You can find the rackets and balls at most sporting good stores.
