Fever Preview: Trinity Wildcats

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trinity finished just one game above .500 last year, but the team hopes to bring some new life to the field under the direction of first-year head coach Granger Shook, who returns to his alma mater after spending time as the defensive coordination at Prattville High last season.
“The buy-in and the support from both the administration, parents and players has been really above and beyond,” said Shook. “It’s great to be home, and it’s great to be somewhere where the expectations are high.”
The players have also grown to enjoy their new leader.
“We’re all excited about coach Shook being here,” said senior lineman Will Chandler. “We know wherever he’s been, he’s succeeded, and we’re happy to be a part of that now, and everybody’s excited about the season being able to be played. We’re ready to face whatever they bring us.”
Trinity will travel to Alabama Christian Academy to open the season on Thursday evening, and Shook says he wants the squad to show up ready to win.
“I want our team to be relentless, and I want our team to be the most disciplined team on the field,” said Shook. “But, with that being said, I want our team to have a controlled attitude about it, and just make sure that we understand that we are at Trinity, and that we expect to win.”
And it seems that attitude has trickled down to the team’s veteran leaders.
“Many of us are returning starters from two, three years now. We’ve all played our fair share, so I think there’s a lot of experience in our senior class,” said Chandler. “I think that helps with responsibility in knowing how the games are going to be played, and help bringing that to practice and really making sure that all the new starters and backups know what it’s going to be like.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
