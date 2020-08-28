Friday Night Football Fever: Week 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the second week of Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.
You can also call in a score at 334-284-5276.
Thursday:
- Valiant Cross vs. Macon East [Video recap]
Friday:
- Trinity at Montgomery Academy
- Jeff Davis vs Lee
- Montgomery Catholic at Charles Henderson
- CCA at Pike Lib
- ACA at Highland Home
- Edgewood at Hooper Academy
- St. James at Reeltown
- Elmore County at Dadeville
- Tallassee at Wetumpka
- Prattville at Stanhope Elmore
- Elba at Opp
- Carver at Enterprise
- Opelika at Auburn
