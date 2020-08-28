Ground broken on new Elmore County middle school

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - On Friday, Elmore County school officials broke ground to kick off construction on the new Redland Road Middle School.
The new school is set to begin operation for the 2022 school year.
Elmore County school officials say that this project is highly anticipated.
““This is big because you are going to provide a place for your fifth through eighth-graders in this area, which is a growing area, near home where they can attend school,” said Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis.
The building is expected to be completed this December.
The building will be 111,052 square feet occupying a 50-acre site.
It will have 32 classrooms, a media center, science classrooms, flex spaces, a gym with locker rooms, an alternate weight room, cafeteria and food service, areas for music and special education, bus and car drives, and a future sports field.
The total cost is estimated at $22,711,000.
