Increased chance of showers, storms starts today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Over the past 24 to 48 hours, all eyes have been on Laura. Now, closer to home some of our western counties are waking up to some showers all associated with what is still a tropical depression. The center of circulation may be a few hundred miles off towards or north and west, but we are still being impacted by this impressive system!
Some, but not all of Alabama will start there Friday off on a wet note; locally, far-reaching outer bands from Laura will continue to bring us on and off wet weather throughout the Deep South. While the rain is tame this morning, we could be dealing with a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening time frame, but severe impacts are expected to be minimal in our neck of the woods.
It looks like central and south Alabama will be far enough away from Laura’s eventual track to keep us out of the severe weather and flash flood risk. We will watch for rotation in Friday’s storms, but the risk is very, very low. Localized heavy rain with gusty winds and lots of lightning is something a few of you might run into before the day is said and done with.
Scattered showers and storms will continue through the weekend and into next week, which keeps temperatures a bit cooler. Highs are expected to be at or below 90° almost every single afternoon; there may be some relief from the heat, dew points remain elevated meaning there is no way we will be hiding from these humid conditions.
