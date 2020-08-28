LSU football team protests through campus then meets with university officials for discussion

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football team was scheduled to practice Friday, August 28, but that didn’t happen, which actually surprised head coach Ed Orgeron.
However, the Tigers feel like a more meaningful use of time was accomplished. They have joined the fight for social justice, sharing their feelings with Orgeron, athletic director Scott Woddward, and interim President Tom Galligan.
According to an Instagram post from Soni Fonua, the group marched to the president’s office.
The official Twitter account for LSU Athletics released the following statement:
LSU football’s Twitter account has released the following images from the protest:
The players marched all the way to the president’s office where they met with Galligan.
The meeting lasted more than an hour with LSU officials and head coach Ed Orgeron.
LSU football was not the only team taking a stand. The Ole Miss football team took a stand as well on Friday.
