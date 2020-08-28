Man shot multiple times in Troy, airlifted to Montgomery hospital

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was shot multiple times Thursday night has been airlifted to a Montgomery hospital for treatment, according to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr.
The chief said officers responded to the area of Banks Street around 9:20 p.m. Thursday but the victim, a 28-year-old man, had already been rushed to Troy Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle.
Officers responded to the hospital where they learned the man had been shot multiple times. Barr said the victim was in stable condition when he was transported by helicopter to Montgomery.
Few other details have been released. There’s no clear motive and no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or the Secret Witness line at 334-566-5555.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.