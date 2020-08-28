Voices of the Civil Rights Movement: Reflections on the March on Washington

Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C. [A wide-angle view of marchers along the mall, showing the Reflecting Pool and the Washington Monument.], 08/28/1963 (Source: catalog.archives.gov)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/NBC) - Hundreds of thousands of people gathered for the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963.

Crowds packed every inch of the national mall near the Lincoln Memorial to demand civil rights and economic opportunity for African Americans.

The day was marked with speeches, most notably the historic “I Have a Dream” speech by the Rev. Martin Luther king Jr. in which he called for racial equality. The march is credited with helping pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and preceded the Selma voting rights movement, which led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Comcast NBCUniversal’s Voices of the Civil Rights Movement platform honors the legacy and impact of the men and women who championed racial equality in the United States.

Those Who Were There

U.S. REP. JOHN LEWIS

U.S. REP. STENY HOYER

REV. SAMUEL “BILLY” KYLES

REV. JOSEPH E. LOWERY

PETER YARROW

DAVID AUSPITZ

ALTON BROOKS

NANCY BROWN

DURHAM CALDWELL

REV. WALTER CHALMERS

CHARLIE GETER

QUENTIN LAWSON

JULIE LIEDMAN

JOAN LEE NELSON

EDITH LEE PAYNE

JAMES SCHALLER

DARRYL WALKER

STANLEY WELCH

DARNELL WILLIAMS

