Group rallies on Ala. Capitol steps for March on Washington anniversary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A rally was held at the Alabama Capitol to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington.
The Alabama chapter of the National Action Network, founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton, put on an event called “Get Your Foot Off Our Necks March” at the Capitol steps.
“We feel like people have forgotten about the equal rights of all of us,” said Sheila Tyson with the organization.
This comes as protests have sparked across the country after several African-Americans were killed.
The speakers talked about issues like voting rights, police reform and criminal justice reform.
“Get your feet off of our neck. We want your feet off of our police department. We want your feet off of our school system,” Tyson said. “We want your off of our riders.”
Organizers said the event was put together because Alabama, along with some other states, are on D.C.’s travel ban list.
