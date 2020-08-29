Man killed in Friday night Bullock County wreck

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Fitzpatrick man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Bullock County Friday night.
Alabama state troopers say the wreck happened shortly after 10 p.m. Friday on Alabama 110 at the 27 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Union Springs.
Troopers say a 1985 Nissan pickup truck collided with a 2003 Honda Civic. The Nissan’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.
Troopers identified the victim as 58-year-old Clifford Leenant McWhorter.
