Opp elementary, middle schools returning to full-time instruction

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - Encouraging COVID-19 numbers mean Opp students will be returning to the classroom soon.
Opp City Schools will transition to full-time instruction for Opp Elementary and Opp Middle School students effective Sept. 8.
School officials say this decision stems from the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Back to School Toolkit and Covington County’s “low risk” on ADPH Risk Indicator Dashboard.
“We are confident due to the ADPH clarification of major and minor symptoms and the requirement to isolate and/or quarantine those defined as ’close contacts,’ we can now now effectively operate our middle and elementary schools at full capacity within the current guidelines,” school officials said in a news release.
Students will be required to wear masks at all times and social distance “to the greatest possible extent.”
Buses will run normal routes.
