Opp police searching for attempted murder suspect

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opp Police Department is asking the public’s helping finding an attempted murder suspect.
Police have a warrant for William Rodeshia Stoutamire, 24, of Samson.
Police say Stoutamire shot a man at Covington Apartments on West Cummings Avenue in the early hours of Aug. 29. The victim was found with several gunshot wounds.
Investigators say Stoutamire had ran away before police arrived.
Police believe he is hiding from authorities and is considered “armed and dangerous.”
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to immediately call police or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with Investigators in case if there is a follow-up question.
You may also use the CrimeStoppers 800 number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
