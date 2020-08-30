Ala. congressional candidate under fire for post on Wis. shooting suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Republican congressional candidate Barry Moore is addressing a recent Facebook post he made that is causing controversy.
Moore, who is running for Alabama’s 2nd congressional district, posted a meme that seemed to support Kyle Rittenhouse.
17-year-old Rittenhouse has made national headlines after police say he shot and killed two protesters and wounded a third during a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse faces homicide and attempted homicide charges.
Moore post shows two people lying in the street with the caption “didn’t fight back.” In a statement, he described these two people as “unarmed victims of mob violence.”
The third picture is of Rittenhouse armed with a rifle and the caption “fought back.”
Moore later deleted the post, saying he did it after “complaints about its graphic nature,” but said it will be “returning to Facebook behind a warning about the graphic nature of the images.”
Here is Moore’s full statement:
“I apologize for the graphic nature of a post earlier, showing scenes from the violence tearing through Kenosha. I should have expressed my feelings about the situation in words, not just with a meme. This is a horrible, complicated situation, and I’m troubled not only by the shooting of Jacob Blake but also how peaceful protests turned into rioting, burning, rampant destruction of a vibrant, growing town and acts of violence against police. I’m especially troubled that a young man felt compelled to take up arms to protect lives and property in Kenosha against a violent mob that was actively threatening to ‘burn it down.’ I have full confidence in the justice system to determine the rightness or wrongness of Kyle Rittenhouse’s actions, as well as those officers involved in Jacob Blake’s shooting. I also hope that those arrested in Kenosha for their part in the rioting receive the same level of justice from the courts for their actions. We can NOT allow this kind of violence begetting violence to continue. Mob violence only encourages vigilantism, fueled by cries across the nation to defund the police as well as immediate social media coverage of both the mob violence and police and private citizen’s actions against it.”
Alabama Democrats responded to Moore’s statement, stating that the offensive post demonstrates that the GOP nominee is unfit to hold public office.
“Like Will Dismukes and Mike Hubbard, Rep Barry Moore is an embarrassment to the state of Alabama and the Republican Party. His post was offensive and indefensible and clearly demonstrates he is unfit to hold public office,” said Wade Perry, executive director for the Alabama Democratic Party.
Democratic congressional candidates Phyllis Harvey-Hall said, “Mr. Moore’s decision to share a post defending Kyle Rittenhouse’s actions was unacceptable. One would think a lawmaker would know better than to defend extrajudicial killing. This is not Christian conduct and the people of Alabama deserve better. As our nation grapples with ending systemic inequality, we need leaders committed to fairness, compassion, and working towards unity, not division.”
