Alabama man reunites with family after 112 days at UAB Hospital due to COVID-19

White said Terry got sick with COVID-19 on April 30, 2020. He was taken to Gadsden Regional Hospital on May 3, where he was sent home after nine hours. Michelle took Terry to the hospital again on May 9, and he was admitted into the ICU. White said after Terry maxed out oxygen in one day, he was placed on a ventilator. White said next he was transferred to UAB Hopsital in Birmingham.