Central Arkansas wins college football’s first 2020 game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After months of uncertainly on whether college football would even see the light of day in 2020,, two teams took to gridiron in Montgomery Saturday night.
No. 17 Central Arkansas pushed past No. 14 Austin Peay to win the seventh annual Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff Classic.
The Bears overtook the Governors 24-17.
The game used to opportunity to express social values. Austin Peay visited Selma and the Edmund Pettus Bridge before the game.
The Bears locked arms and marched onto the field with calls of “No justice, no peace” and “Black lives matter.”
