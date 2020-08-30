Montgomery AMC theater welcomes guests after monthslong closure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This is the first weekend in nearly six months that families in Montgomery could enjoy a movie inside AMC Festival Plaza 16.
“We’re glad to be back,” said Tiller Debrah alongside her two grandchildren. “This is a Saturday or Sunday afternoon thing to do.”
Some guests said they were a bit skeptical to return but were pleased to see a small number of people inside.
“I felt like it was possibly going to be crowded since it was just opening up but we’re very pleased with the amount of people we see, which is not very many so I’m more comfortable now,” said one guest.
Families returning to theaters can expect to see some changes made during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
- Mask are required to be worn by all guests and associates
- Hand sanitizing stations and disinfecting wipes are placed conveniently throughout the theater
- Social distancing is being enforced - most noticeably inside auditoriums where capacity is being reduced to 30 percent
There is also a significant reduction in the maximum number of tickets available for each showtime.
In theaters with traditional seating, AMC is blocking off every other row of seating to space out guests and for theaters where seats recline they are having guests sit every other seat.
There are also enhanced cleaning procedures that include extra time between showtimes to allow for a full, thorough cleaning and nightly disinfecting.
AMC is also encouraging guests to purchase tickets online or on their mobile app for the most contactless experience.
AMC Theatres is opening their locations in phases and seating capacities will evolve over time.
The entire AMC “Safe & Clean” plan can be found at this link.
AMC Festival Plaza 19 officially opened on Aug. 27.
Opening weekend was marked by new releases such as “The New Mutants,” “Unhinged,” “Words on Bathroom Walls” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield.”
Starting Aug. 28, the theater began showing classic films, such as “Raiders of the Lost Ark,””Jurassic Park,” “Inception” and the “Rocky” series.
