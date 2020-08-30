Montgomery police take a stand with violence awareness rally

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department, along with other city leaders and activists, spread the message “taking the city back together.”
Saturday, a violence awareness rally was held in Oak Park to address the rise in gun and domestic violence within the city.
Speakers encouraged people here to value each person’s life and take away “I” to focus on “we.”
A local pastor, Courtney Meadows, says it is important that everyone get involved.
“I am not all that I should be until you are all that you should be,” Meadows said. “You are not all that you should be until I am all that I should be. Let’s reclaim the community.”
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says the change will not be quick but a process.
“It will take all of us working together over and over to make things better.” Reed said.
A balloon release was also held apart of Saturday’s event to honor victims of gun and domestic violence.
Several outreach organizations in the city partnered with MPD at Saturday’s rally.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.