Scattered to numerous showers and storms today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Don’t forget your umbrella today! Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening hours.
Not absolutely everyone will see rain, but you do have a good chance at 70%, so keeping rain gear nearby is a good idea.
Highs will be near 90° but humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s to near 100°
More scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow. Overall, tomorrow will be close to a repeat of today.
By Wednesday, it looks like some drier air will arrive, and many will see sunshine all day.
Rain chances will slowly crawl back into the forecast by the weekend.
