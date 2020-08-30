UPDATE: Auburn 20-year-old dies in late-night crash on Shug Jordan Pkwy.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Wet roads Friday night caused several vehicle accidents, including one in the Auburn area that claimed the life of one person and left two others injured.
20-year-old Brantley Rayanna Powell of Auburn and Lincoln, Ala. was ejected from her vehicle in the two-car collision in the 1600 block of Shug Jordan Pkwy. at approximately 9:00 p.m.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced Powell dead on the scene of the crash, saying she died instantly from blunt force impact injuries.
Powell’s passenger, a 20-year-old from Auburn woman, was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the vehicle was a 42-year-old Auburn man. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional with serious injuries. Both of their conditions are unknown at this time.
Coroner Harris says it appears Powell was driving east on Shug Jordan Pkwy. when a pickup truck traveling westbound crossed into Powell’s lane and struck her vehicle head on.
The crash remains under investigation.
