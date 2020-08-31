AISA reminds schools of social distancing, mask use during games

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Independent School Association, or AISA, confirmed Monday it sent an email to its members reminding them of social distancing and mask compliance.
The AISA, which is made up of private schools, saw some football games cancelled due to COVID-19, much like what happened to some public schools.
While declining to release a copy of the memo sent to its members, AISA Executive Director Michael McLendon said the organization wants to clear up any confusion about when masks should or should not be worn.
McLendon added that the AISA is hopeful cooperation will allow for safe and continued sporting events without significant fan restrictions.
