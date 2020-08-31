COVID-19 hospitalizations decline in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The number of patients hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 is on the decline.
A little more than 1000 inpatients were reported across the state Monday. That number dropped below 1,000 over the weekend for the first time since July.
Only 73 of those patients are hospitalized in Montgomery.
Baptist Health reported only 48 patients with COVID-19 in their care Monday. That’s the lowest number of inpatients since May 7.
The latest seven-day average at Baptist is 55, that’s the lowest Baptist has seen since the first week of May.
Jackson Hospital reported having 25 inpatients with COVID-19 Monday.
Alabama’s public health officer and Gov. Kay Ivey credit the state’s mask mandate for the drop in inpatient numbers.
Last week, the mask mandate was extended to Oct. 2.
