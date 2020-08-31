DHR confirms Prattville day care director off the job following child abuse arrest

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources confirms a Prattville day care director is off the job following allegations of harsh treatment toward young children at Prattville Learning Academy.
Shimon Epkins is charged with three counts of child abuse. Police say Epkins can be seen on surveillance footage pushing, kicking, slapping and hitting three children under 5 years old.
DHR says Prattville Learning Academy is not in jeopardy of losing its license due to the arrest due to Epkins’ immediate termination and the day care owner self-reporting the alleged action.
WSFA 12 News obtained a letter shared with parents at Prattville Learning Academy announcing a change in management due to “unforeseen circumstances,” stating an employee is currently working to be approved by DHR as the new director.
WSFA reached out to the day care for more information, however it has not returned our call.
Prior to Epkins’ arrest, DHR cited dozens of deficiencies dating back to June, including noncompliant staffing ratios, lack of training and suitability information on file for employees and incomplete files on the children. The documents also cited multiple safety requirements hadn’t been met, including infants bottles not being labeled, toilets that didn’t flush, toxic cleaning products and medication were not kept under lock and key, and meals did not comply with USDA guidelines.
DHR explained in an email the deficiencies don’t warrant adverse action, however, if any provider continues to fail to address deficiencies and shows a pattern of noncompliance, it could lead to a form of adverse action ranging from probation to license revocation.
Epkins is currently out of jail on a $30,000 bond.
No attorney is listed in her court records,
WSFA has not been able to reach Epkins for comment.
