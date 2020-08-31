Former state lawmaker James Thomas dies

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former state lawmaker James Thomas died over the weekend from cancer.
Thomas represented District 69, which consisted of four counties in the “Black Belt” region.
After his time in office, Thomas found himself in legal trouble and served time in jail.
Thomas served nearly 30 years in the Alabama Legislature and a career as an educator. It was during his time as principal at Wilcox County High School where a jury convicted Thomas of having sexual contact with a female student.
“And that’s where the problem was,” said District Attorney Michael Jackson.
Jackson prosecuted the case.
“You hate any time a public official violates the public trust but now if they do this they have to pay a penalty. It wasn’t anything personal. I had a job to do,” Jackson said.
Thomas once boasted a jury in Wilcox County would never convict him. It did and he ended up serving 12 months in the Wilcox County jail. Therein lies the irony.
“As a matter of fact, he was the one of the ones that voted for school employee having sex or sexual contact with a student.. that law that got passed. Ironically, that’s the law that ended up biting him,” Jackson said.
A year or so ago, Thomas was slightly injured after someone fired shots in his car in Selma. That case was never resolved partly because Thomas didn’t cooperate with police, according to Jackson.
But in spite of his challenges, Jackson also remembers the good Thomas did.
“He passed a lot of good bills. He had a long career in the legislature but also had a long career as a principal,” he said.
James Thomas was first elected in 1982 to represent this part of Alabama. He was defeated in his bid for re-election in 2020.
WSFA 12 News reached out to Thomas’ widow but we were not successful. Michael Jackson believed Thomas was in his early 80s.
