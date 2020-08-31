Hiking with Hailey: Fishing with Tony Adams at Lakepoint State Park

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - Home to a diverse spread of fish, birds and other wildlife, Lake Eufala is located at Lakepoint State Park, and is the perfect place to learn more about becoming a pro-angler.
And, to be the best, you have to learn from the best. Thankfully, fishing expert Tony Adams has been sharing his love and knowledge of fishing with the Eufaula community. Although it was never his intention to become a guide, he says he enjoys giving people a unique and exciting experience.
“I wasn’t really planning on being a guide, but everyone started calling me after I started sharing on Facebook,” said Adams. “Everybody wanted to know if I would take them out, or if there was a way I could work them in and go. So I said well, if I’m gonna do it, I may as well make something out of it.”
Since that decision, Tony has helped countless people not feel like a fish out of water. And, when your casting your rod at a place like Lakepoint, it easy to get hooked.
“A lot of bass fisherman come - tons of bass fisherman come from all over the world to fish. Crappie fishing has become a lot stronger,” said Adams.
And that’s where we started: with the crappie. Tony uses minnows as bait on multiple rods, which increases the chance of hooking the fish. During our trip, Tony couldn’t be stopped, reeling in fish after fish after fish, and proving why he’s so good at his craft.
My poles, however, remained untouched.
But, one thing I learned about fishing throughout the morning, is that patience is key. Like clockwork, I started getting the hang of it, bringing in my own school of fish.
After the crappie, it was on jug fishing for catfish. The idea is to tie bait to a line attached to a floating device, such as an old water bottle. The catfish will hopefully latch on, and begin dragging the floating bottle, indicating it’s time to reel it in.
But, Tony says it’s not about the fish you catch; it’s about the memories you make out on the water.
I love to see people smile, and they’re making memories of a lifetime,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.