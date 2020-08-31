Information sought in shooting at Alex City park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The investigation into a shooting at an Alexander City park is ongoing, and authorities are asking the public for information to help solve the case, according to CrimeStoppers.
The shooting happened the morning of Aug. 2 at the Charles E. Bailey, Sr. Sportplex off Highway 22.
A 66-year-old man, who was reportedly jogging, suffered an apparent gunshot wound from a shotgun.
The victim was transported to a medical facility in the Birmingham area and was listed in stable condition.
Investigators say several pieces of evidence were found off Highway 22. No details were provided about the evidence.
Information has been gathered through the P3 app and CrimeStoppers is asking tipsters to respond to follow-up questions left on the app.
If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3 tips app. Make sure you receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
You may also use the CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
