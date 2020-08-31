Judge hands former MPS principal $315K forfeiture judgement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A federal judge has issued a forfeiture judgement in the case against former Montgomery Public Schools Principal Walter James. The judge found James obtained $314,867.55 in proceeds from wire fraud and that he should be held liable for that amount.
Following a conviction, the federal government will file a motion to forfeit the property obtained through what are essentially considered “ill-gotten gains.” In James’ case there is no property, only a monetary judgement.
James recently pleaded guilty to information wire fraud in federal court.
James was once the assistant principal of Jeff Davis High School. A federal investigation was opened after a state audit of MPS found serious problems, including the misuse of a total of $700,000 in school funds by several individuals, including James. State records indicate James defrauded MPS of more than $300,000, though the specific total was not listed in federal court documents.
The state audit found James’ spouse was set up as a fictitious vendor at the school and was paid according to purchase orders for shirts for staff and students. Once the check paid to the fictitious vendor was cleared, the check was then endorsed to James and deposited into his bank account.
James also practiced law following his tenure at MPS, though records indicate he is no longer licensed to practice law in Alabama due to the financial misappropriation.
