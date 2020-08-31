Judge orders former MPS administrator to repay $314K

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A federal judge orders former MPS assistant principal Walter James to pay back more than $314,867.55 he illegally siphoned from the district over a three-year period.
James pleaded guilty to one count of federal information wire fraud for submitting fraudulent invoices to the district and receiving payment without providing services.
During the time of the offenses, James was the assistant principal of Jeff Davis High School.
