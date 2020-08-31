Montgomery schools might add face-to-face learning option

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery public school students started the semester remotely for at least the first nine weeks of class. But as the system nears the mid-way point of the grading period, MPS is looking beyond.
Monday, MPS said Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore and her team are evaluating the COVID-19 pandemic and are preparing for the second nine-weeks. That could include a face-to-face option for students and teachers.
“We released our face-to-face plan as well as our virtual learning plan before the start of the school year. We encourage our families to review the plans, located on our website, to understand what both options are for their students,” said Dr. Moore.
Moore and her team meet regularly and want to give parents plenty of notice ahead of the next grading period.
“We’re constantly receiving information from the Governor’s Office, Alabama Department of Public Health, State Superintendent Eric Mackey, and our local officials,” she explained. She added, “Our number one priority is safety for all of our students, teachers, and staff.”
MPS conducted a survey of parents before the school year started and found an overwhelming number of parents wanted classes to start virtually. MPS will conduct another survey between Sept. 14-18 to gauge parents’ latest preferences.
“We’re asking parents to please complete and submit the surveys on time,” Moore said. “Having this information in a timely manner will allow our schools to make proper accommodations for students who will be face-to-face or those who will remain virtual.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.