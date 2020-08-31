MPS rolls out lunch delivery option through some bus routes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday brought a new lunch delivery program from Montgomery Public Schools. The system started delivering meals to students through limited MPS bus routes.
The system says it will continue to offer school pickup sites on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7 a.m. through 1 p.m., but the bus routes are a new option.
“We ask that when picking up meals, please provide the name of the student(s) or their cafeteria PINs,” shared MPS Child Nutrition Director Johnna Beard.
The following routes will be used for food deliveries, also set for Mondays and Wednesdays.
- COLUMBUS SQUARE HOMES (BUS 18-16) 7:15 A.M. - 8:00 A.M
- GIBBS VILLAGE EAST (BUS 18-17) 7:15 A.M. - 8:00 A.M
- GIBBS VILLAGE WEST (BUS 18-18) 7:15 A.M. - 8:00 A.M
- EAGLE LANDING APT (BUS 18-19) 7:15 A.M. - 8:00 A.M
- FIELD APT, CARRIAGE HILLS (BUS 18-20) 7:15 A.M. - 8:00 A.M.
- FOXCROFT/FOXRUN COURTYARD (BUS 11-04) 7:15 A.M. - 8:45 A.M.
- REGENCY PARK (BUS 11-05) 7:15 A.M. - 8:00 A.M
- SERENITY APT (BUS 11-06) 7:15 A.M. - 8:00 A.M.
- SOUTHERN VILLA MOBILE (BUS 11-07) 7:15 A.M. - 8:00 A.M
