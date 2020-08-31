Opp attempted murder suspect arrested

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - The manhunt for an attempted murder suspect is over.
Opp police say 24-year-old William Rodeshia Stoutamire was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Police say he was found in a guest house behind a residence in Andalusia.
He was arrested without incident, according to Opp Police Chief Kevin Chance.
Opp is accused of shooting a man at Covington Apartments on West Cummings Avenue on Aug. 29. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
An attempted murder warrant was issued for Stoutamire.
Alabama Central CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information that led police to Stoutamire’s capture and the recovery of a firearm. Tipsters that gave information may call CrimeStoppers during the week between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to claim a reward. The number is 334-215-7867 or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
