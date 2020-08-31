Millbrook police searching for suspects in ’cash out scam’

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The Millbrook Police Department is asking the public’s help in solving a fraud investigation.
Police say on Aug. 15, a man and woman went into a retail store in the 100 block of Kelley Boulevard and asked a cashier to load a Green Dot prepaid card.
Police say this is a called a “cash out scam.” It started as the cashier retrieved the card, which costed $3.74. Police say the pair then attempted to load money on the card. Once the cashier retrieved the card, the cashier put $400 on it and was “swindled by the subjects to press the cash button” so they could get an additional $800 back.
Investigators say these two are targeting new or young cashiers to conduct scams.
They were last seen driving a small, four-door white sedan. The make, model and direction of travel is not known.
Millbrook investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify the suspects from the photo.
If you have any information regarding their identities or whereabouts, please call the police or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a tip ID and Password in order to speak with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your tip may lead to a cash reward.
