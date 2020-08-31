Scattered showers and storms to start the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A good portion of Central Alabama got in on the shower and storm action on Sunday as tropical moisture remains in place. While the moisture content in our atmosphere will remain very high to start the week, the rain and storm coverage will not be quite as widespread as what we saw Sunday.
There will certainly be at least some showers and thunderstorms both today and tomorrow with plenty of heat and humidity in place. However, there will likely be plenty of dry time for a good portion of the region.
High temperatures will rise into the lower 90s both afternoons with peak heat indices rising into the 100-105 range.
One potential blip in the forecast is the chance of a dying line of thunderstorms diving into western portions of Central Alabama this evening into tonight. That may keep a few showers and storms possible west of I-65 after sunset.
By Wednesday there will be a sprawling area of high pressure in place across the Deep South, which will completely rid us of rain and storms both Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies.
It will be very hot each day with highs in the middle and upper 90s. Throw in elevated humidity levels and it’ll continue feeling like it’s 100-105, if not higher.
A cold front will push through on Friday, likely bringing at least some isolated shower and storm activity with it. Most of us should stay dry once again, though. The front won’t do a whole bunch for us as we will keep a few showers and storms in the forecast for Labor Day weekend with highs staying in the 90s.
