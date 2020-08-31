Scattered showers and storms to start the week

Followed by a couple of dry, sunny and very hot days

Scattered rain returns Monday
By Tyler Sebree | August 31, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT - Updated August 31 at 5:41 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A good portion of Central Alabama got in on the shower and storm action on Sunday as tropical moisture remains in place. While the moisture content in our atmosphere will remain very high to start the week, the rain and storm coverage will not be quite as widespread as what we saw Sunday.

Highs will reach the lower 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies today. A few showers and storms will develop by the afternoon.
There will certainly be at least some showers and thunderstorms both today and tomorrow with plenty of heat and humidity in place. However, there will likely be plenty of dry time for a good portion of the region.

Shower and storm coverage will reach 40% Tuesday.
High temperatures will rise into the lower 90s both afternoons with peak heat indices rising into the 100-105 range.

One potential blip in the forecast is the chance of a dying line of thunderstorms diving into western portions of Central Alabama this evening into tonight. That may keep a few showers and storms possible west of I-65 after sunset.

Peak heat indices will reach the lower 100s both Monday and Tuesday.
By Wednesday there will be a sprawling area of high pressure in place across the Deep South, which will completely rid us of rain and storms both Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

Scattered showers and a few storms are expected to begin the week before conditions dry out by Wednesday.
It will be very hot each day with highs in the middle and upper 90s. Throw in elevated humidity levels and it’ll continue feeling like it’s 100-105, if not higher.

A cold front will push through on Friday, likely bringing at least some isolated shower and storm activity with it. Most of us should stay dry once again, though. The front won’t do a whole bunch for us as we will keep a few showers and storms in the forecast for Labor Day weekend with highs staying in the 90s.

It will be a hot week with highs in the middle to perhaps upper 90s.
