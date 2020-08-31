17-year old charged with gunning down another teen in Dothan

By Ken Curtis
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan teen has been charged in last week’s shooting that left one person dead. Darris Quinta Williams, 17, is, despite his age, charged as an adult with murder.
Police claim Williams emerged from a nearby park on Tuesday and that’s when he became involved in a verbal altercation with 18-year old Majic Collins. He then allegedly shot Collins several times outside a home on Galaxie Drive.
Collins, who would have been a Dothan High School senior, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after a friend transported him there via private vehicle.
No motive for that shooting has been released.
Williams is held on $150,000 bond.
