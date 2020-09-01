Andalusia City Council approves pay increase for police

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, the Andalusia City Council unanimously approved a policy change to increase pay across the board for police officers.
The new policy increases starting pay for officers by 12 percent, increasing the entry pay for certified officers from $13.47 per hour to $15.09.
Mayor Earl Johnson said said this is an effort to enhance the department’s ability to recruit and maintain officers.
Police Chief Paul Hudson said the changes put the city’s pay scale in line with the scales of cities of comparable size, and makes Andalusia’s pay more competitive with area departments.
“We are 10 officers short of the number of employees allowed by the strength plan,” Hudson said.
If the department reaches full staff, the increase and other planned perks would add approximately $250,000 to the city’s budget.
“This plan heavies-up the entry level,” Johnson said. “We believe it will make it more attractive for young officers to come here and stay here.
“Right now, we can’t compete with area departments, who have been hiring our folks away,” Johnson said. “Police work is not as attractive as it has been across the nation. It’s been a tough time for them, and we want to make it better. The city of Andalusia has to step up.”
Hudson said certified officers interested in a job with the APD should contact him.
He said the department will advertise for noncertified personnel based upon the availability of slots at the Police Academy.
“When those jobs open, they’ll be advertised on the city of Andalusia website, social media pages, and the newspaper,” he said.
